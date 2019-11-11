Sandi Tree’s sand to be delivered in West Palm Beach starting Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You know the holidays are here when Sandi comes to West Palm Beach!
Starting on Tuesday morning, crews will begin delivering 800 tons of sand to the West Palm Beach Waterfront to build Sandi, the world's only 35-foot holiday tree made entirely of sand.
City officials said the sand will be delivered over the course of several days using 10 to 12 trucks per day.
This year's theme for Sandi is Surf's Up, so we can expect plenty of big waves and big fun!
Sandi will light up for the first time during the Clematis By Night Holiday Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
The tree will be on display on the Great Lawn, located on N. Clematis St., west of Flagler Dr., through New Year’s Eve.
