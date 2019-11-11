Two men arrested after 22-year-old woman shot during Indiantown street party

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested after a 22-year-old woman was shot during a large, unsanctioned street party in Indiantown Saturday night.
The incident happened near SW Martin Luther King Boulevard and SW Palm Beach Street just after 10 p.m. Police said hundreds of people were gathered to attend the party.
Deputies patrolling the area said they heard shots and ran into the crowded area to find the source of the gunfire.
As they made their way through the crowd, police said they could see two men still fighting. Both men refused to comply with law enforcement commands, so deputies deployed stun guns.
The shooting suspect was identified as 30-year old Derrick Reed of Fort Pierce. The sheriff's office said the man he was fighting was identified as 22-year old Francisco Hernandez of Indiantown.
Investigators said it was Hernandez's girlfriend who was shot during the fight. She sustained a gunshot wound described as not life threatening and was transported to the hospital.
Reed was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm and possession of MDMA.
Hernandez was charged with resisting arrest without violence.
