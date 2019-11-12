Four people injured in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured after a shooting in Belle Glade Monday night.
At 8:30 p.m., Palm Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the shooting in the 500 block of SW Seventh Street near Southwest Avenue F and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said two patients were transported by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital. A third patient was taken to a hospital with less severe injuries.
The sheriff's office said Tuesday morning all of the injuries to the victims are not life-threatening.
PBSO detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.
Investigators said they do not have a suspect in the shooting, and the motive is unclear.
