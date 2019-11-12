Service dog shot, killed by Okeechobee police

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee Police Department said a police officer shot and killed a man's service dog on Monday.
The owner of the dog, Larry Massey, said an officer misunderstood what was happening while he was having a seizure.
Police said there is an active investigation into the shooting of the man's dog named Butch.
The department said they will release more information Tuesday.
Stay with FOX 29 for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.