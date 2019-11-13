Animal Care and Control wants to know who set a pet carrier on fire with animals inside

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A charred tree is what's left at the east corner of Fogleman Park in West Palm Beach.
Fire rescue responded a fire there around midnight on Sunday. Now, neighbors are finding out the disturbing details.
"Oh definitely, simply just horrible," said one homeowner.
A pet carrier was on fire with two cats inside.
Capt. Dave Walesky with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said, "It looks like it was two cats and a carrier that were set on fire in a part of this whole blaze."
ACC believes someone set it on fire on purpose.
"This is a horrific way for an animal, for any living thing to go out like this."
He says the person responsible could spend up to five years in prison.
"To us it becomes very apparent that somebody intentionally lit these animals on fire along with their cage and along with the surrounding area there, you know which is a clear felony animal cruelty."
Anyone with information should contact Animal Care and Control at 561-233-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
