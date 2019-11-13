Boca Raton city leaders decide to restart designer search for new public golf course

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It’s back to the drawing board for a new public golf course in Boca Raton.
Boca City Council wants to look for a new architect, delaying an already years-long process. City council and the Boca Beach and Parks District met Tuesday night in a joint meeting where they decided the design for the golf course would go out for a request for proposal. The current designer, Price/Fazio, can submit in the new RFP.
“Our elected officials have failed us,” said President of Golf Association Greg Galanis.
Galanis was apart of the district’s process in the selection of Price/Fazio to design Boca National. Now he is left frustrated to see the process start over.
“I don't this there is a lot of trust between both governing bodies,” he added.
City Councilman Andy Thomson said the city must put out the RFP to keep the cost of the golf course at a minimum. Price/Fazio is quoting the cost of their design around $13 million. The city will compare the resented from the RFP with the Price/Fazio design to find the best golf course.
Beach and Parks commissioner Erin Wright said this decision was a big step in trusting the city to take the project over.
There was no timeline for when the RFP process will be completed but it was estimated six months. The Boca Municipal golf course is set to close within the next year so there is a time crunch if the city wants a public golf course.
