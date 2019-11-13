Elderly Jensen Beach couple dead after shooting at Bob Graham Beach in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple found shot in a vehicle at Bob Graham Beach on Tuesday afternoon.
The couple, identified as 87-year-old John Daily and his 83-year-old wife Carole, was discovered around 4 p.m. inside their SUV by a visitor to the beach, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said John Daily was deceased at the scene and his wife died a short time later at a hospital.
A deputy at the scene said he observed a black semi-automatic handgun lying between the driver's seat and the door. Another deputy found a bullet on the ground south of the SUV.
The sheriff's office said it did not appear as if anyone else was involved in the incident and they say there is no threat to public safety.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.