2 Florida children found safe after Amber Alert

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning for two missing Titusville children has been resolved, and the children are safe.
EARLIER:
A Florida Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for two missing children from Brevard County.
The children, Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson Jr., 3, were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Third Avenue in Titusville.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the children may be with a woman named Melanie Martin, 30, and 35-year-old Lloyd Burson Sr.
They may be traveling in a blue, full-sized sport-utility vehicle. If located, you should not approach them, but call 911 or the Titusville Police Department.
