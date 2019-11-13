‘Fund Our Future Bus Tour’ visiting West Palm Beach Wednesday night for public education forum

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday night, the Florida Education Association will make a stop in West Palm Beach for a public education forum.
The "Fund our Future Bus Tour" is stopping at the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association on Spencer Drive, where the event will be held.
The tour is a statewide campaign "to advocate for and shine a light on the needs of Florida’s public school students." It focuses on local students experiences, hopes and challenges regarding their public education.
FEA leaders will also speak about the tour and the fund.
The Our Future Campaign is working to raise awareness and urge lawmakers to increase funding for public education in Florida.
The president of the Classroom Teachers Association, Justin Katz, will also be at Wednesday night's forum. He told WPTV he supports FEA’s efforts, and the fight for funding he believes is critical to properly staff and maintain public schools.
“It’s a shame here in Palm Beach County, and all throughout the state, that school boards have had to ask voters to pay more money out of their pocket to fund these things when the Legislature could easily do it by prioritizing spending for education,” said Katz.
The forum is open to the public. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 715 Spencer Dr. in West Palm Beach.
