Humane Society of St. Lucie County officially evicted

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Humane Society of St. Lucie County has officially been evicted from its Fort Pierce location.
A sign posted on the door at the Savannah Road property announces the building is now closed and thanks the community for years of support.
The keys have officially been handed back to the city of Fort Pierce.
Now, the shelter is operating only out of its Port St. Lucie facility. However, court records show that building is now facing foreclosure.
Shelter leadership has not made any comment.
