Martin County leaders to consider raising tobacco purchase age to 21

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Commissioners are considering raising the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 in the county.
Commissioner Stacey Hetherington brought up the idea at Tuesday’s commission meeting, citing it as one way to help combat the vaping epidemic.
Commissioners hope to look at a proposal by the end of the year. Because it would require public hearings and take time to move through the process, a vote would likely not happen until 2020.
Martin County would follow Alachua County and the city of Fort Lauderdale in passing a law to raise the purchase age from 18 to 21.
