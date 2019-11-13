Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigating mail tampering cases

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases of criminal mischief in which mailboxes were destroyed and mail was tampered with.
According to the sheriff's office, the crimes happened between Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 in the Peevine area of northern Okeechobee County at these locations:
- NW 192 Ave. and NW 294 St.
- NW 192 Ave. and NW 282 St.
Deputies said several mailboxes were damaged and destroyed, mail was thrown all over the road, and in one case, a pile of mail was burned.
If you know who's responsible for tampering with this mail, call Deputy Sheriff Bryan Holden at 863-763-3117, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
