AMBER Alert issued for missing Homestead child

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Miami-Dade County child.
The agency said the two-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen in the area of the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead.
FDLE said she was wearing a green/white striped blouse, red pants, and pink slippers and could be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez.
The pair could be riding in a 2006, white Hyundai Azera, FL tag number Z782JS.
If you have any information you are urged to contact FDLE or Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.
