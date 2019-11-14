AMBER Alert issued for missing Homestead child

AMBER Alert issued for missing Homestead child
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Miami-Dade County child. (Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WPTV Webteam | November 14, 2019 at 6:46 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:46 PM

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Miami-Dade County child.

The agency said the two-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen in the area of the 39th block of 9th Street in Homestead.

FDLE said she was wearing a green/white striped blouse, red pants, and pink slippers and could be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez.

The pair could be riding in a 2006, white Hyundai Azera, FL tag number Z782JS.

If you have any information you are urged to contact FDLE or Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.