3 missing Montana children safe, 2 adults arrested
The Demontigny children Lianna, 3, Raelynn, 5, and Tony, 1, were the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday. All were missing from the Great Falls, Montana, area. (Source: Missingkids.org)
November 14, 2019 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:23 PM

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KEVN/KOTA TV) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday in Montana for three children reportedly taken by non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence.

The alert was canceled after the children were found safe and the parents were arrested, according to an update from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday evening.

Posted by Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office on Thursday, November 14, 2019

The suspects are 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright.

The Demontigny children are 5-year-old Raelynn, 3-year-old Lianna and 1-year-old Tony.

