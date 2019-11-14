Around-the-clock Bible reading marathon this week in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — People and church groups in Stuart are reading the Bible around-the-clock this week at Memorial Park.
The Bible is being read 24 hours a day from Nov. 11-15.
All denominations are welcome to the event.
"Some of the kids just sit and come and listen before school starts, so that's fun," said organizer Eddie Rodrigues. "Just giving us the freedom to read God's word out loud and share it with the rest of the world. We enjoy it, it's fun."
The city of Stuart and Martin County have declared this week "Bible Reading Week."
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.