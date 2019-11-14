Boca Raton City Council continues Virgin Trains discussion

BOCA RATON, Fla. — City Council members introduced an ordinance Wednesday evening for a potential lease agreement.
Virgin Trains is proposing to pay for the construction of the station but asked the city to help pay for the parking garage.
Revenue sharing from the garage was part of Wednesday discussion, along with the station's design and impact.
The discussion is expected to continue in December.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.