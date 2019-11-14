Duffy’s Sports Grill in Boynton Beach pays cancer survivor’s check

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man just received incredible news that he beat cancer, so he decided to celebrate with his wife at Duffy’s Sports Grill.
That's when he got a second bonus.
Luis Gonzalez was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year. But after six months of chemotherapy, Luis was recently declared cancer-free.
Luis' wife, Annie, said the couple wanted to celebrate the exciting news and went out for dinner and drinks at Duffy’s, located 4746 N. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach.
Annie had a special cake made to surprise her husband at the restaurant. On the cake was a message that read, "F*** CANCER."
When their server, Mariah Kear, brought their $64 check, the couple got another surprise: Duffy’s had paid for their entire meal!
Annie said it was a tearful moment for her and Luis. She posted about the generous gesture on Facebook, where it's gotten more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments.
