Fort Pierce police investigating deadly shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Thursday.
According to the police department, officers responded to the 100 block of Omni Dr. around 2:30 a.m.
Police said two adult men were shot. Both were taken to a local hospital where one died from his injuries and the other is in stable condition.
Detectives are working to locate witnesses who may lead them to the suspect or suspects involved in the crime.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Detective Jasmine Mojica at her office at 772-467-6905, or on her cellphone at 772-302-4807, or after hours at 772-467-6800.
You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 to remain anonymous.
