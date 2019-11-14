Here’s how to shop for toys that are safe for your children this holiday season

The holiday season is upon us and you will likely be out shopping for toys for your family, friends and loved ones. There is a lot to consider when it comes to toys and safety with different ages.
Jaimie Hilfiger and her 2-year-old, Victoria, are getting a head start on holiday shopping.
"I’m always looking for non-toxic toys," said Hilfiger. "Looking for toys that have small pieces as well. My daughter is almost 2 and everything goes in the mouth."
Patrick Savoie, the owner of Toy Express, said first and foremost pay attention to small pieces. Think about sewn-on eyes on plush animals and bigger tires on trucks and cars.
"Soft blocks are good alternative to Lego blocks because Legos are very small pieces," said Savoie.
Age labels on toys are important as well.
"We recommend parents always look at age appropriate," said Savoie.
Savoie also said to pay special attention to bath toys. No squeakers allowed he said because water gets stuck in them and creates mold and mildew issues.
Take a close look at strangulation hazards, like long strings on pull toys. Something like the age-old popper is a better alternative, according to Savoie.
Finally don't forget about batteries and toys. Make sure the compartment for them has screws.
"This holiday season, I am definitely concerned," said Hilfiger.
