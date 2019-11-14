Missing Palm Beach Lakes High School football player found safe

Missing Palm Beach Lakes High School football player found safe
The West Palm Beach Police Department said Thursday morning that Antonio Maurice Outler was located safe and sound. (Source: West Palm Beach Police Department)
By Scott Sutton | November 14, 2019 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 10:45 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE:

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Thursday morning that Antonio Maurice Outler was located safe and sound.

EARLIER STORY:

The West Palm Beach Police Department is seeking information on a 17-year-old football player who was last heard from Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the teen, Antonio Maurice Outler, sent his football coach a text message making suicidal references.

He was last heard from around 5 p.m.

He is described as about 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 200 pounds, with a tattoo of "brenay" on his right forearm and a pair of wings on his chest. He was last seen wearing a Palm Beach Lakes High School football jersey that was either white or red.

If you have any information, please contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900.

As a reminder, the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 211, provides free, confidential emotional support for people in crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

