Missing Palm Beach Lakes High School football player found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE:
The West Palm Beach Police Department said Thursday morning that Antonio Maurice Outler was located safe and sound.
EARLIER STORY:
The West Palm Beach Police Department is seeking information on a 17-year-old football player who was last heard from Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the teen, Antonio Maurice Outler, sent his football coach a text message making suicidal references.
He was last heard from around 5 p.m.
He is described as about 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 200 pounds, with a tattoo of "brenay" on his right forearm and a pair of wings on his chest. He was last seen wearing a Palm Beach Lakes High School football jersey that was either white or red.
If you have any information, please contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900.
As a reminder, the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 211, provides free, confidential emotional support for people in crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
