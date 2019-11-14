Mother of slain nurse, Diana Duve, speaks to jurors as they decide fate for her killer

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The penalty phase is underway in Indian River County for a man convicted of killing his girlfriend.
A jury found Michael Jones guilty of killing Diana Duve in 2014. Investigators said Michael Jones brutally beat and killed Duve, left her body in the trunk of her car, then left the car in a Brevard County shopping center.
“You know, I never even got to say goodbye. I didn’t get a chance to hug her a very last time,” said Diana Duve’s mother, Lena Andrews.
Andrews spoke to jurors Wednesday as they work to decide whether or not to vote for a death sentence for Jones or life in prison.
“You know, I still can’t talk about Diana. It's just too painful. But, I know I have to do it so you, the jury, can know what I and my family lost,” Andrews said.
She described how Diana was her only child. They loved to travel together. Diana was planning a trip to Europe with her aunt the year following her death.
Andrews said she and Diana would get regular pedicures together to catch up. Diana was a nurse who loved to help people and loved to learn.
“She was only 26- years-old and had such wonderful plans for her young life. Those unfulfilled plans will haunt me for the rest of my days,” Andrews said.
“I not only lost my only child. With her, I lost all of my hopes, dreams, and expectations. I will never go to my daughter’s wedding. I will never hug her again. No one will ever call me mom again. I will never see her in a wedding dress. I will never have the grandchildren I hoped for.”
The defense will have its chance to argue for a life sentence for Jones Thursday.
