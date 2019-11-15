Boca Raton pet store under investigation by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control says it's investigating a Boca Raton pet store after receiving several complaints about the safety of animals there.
People who work nearby said Poochie Couture, located at 883 E. Palmetto Park Rd., has been closed for several days this week with no signs of anyone taking care of the puppies inside.
Police were called to the store on Tuesday and Thursday after people grew concerned with the well-being of the pets. Police then turned the case over to Animal Care and Control.
FOX 29 reached out the owner of Poochie Couture for a comment, but she was unavailable at the time.
Animal Care and Control said it's now investigating to determine if any criminal activity is taking place.
According to the store's website, Poochie Couture is the number one puppy boutique for the Palm Beaches.
A statement on the website reads:
“When looking for Puppies for sale Boca Raton, Poochie Couture is the leader in Palm Beach and Broward for being the most trusted source for puppies and puppy supplies. Poochie Couture has an enormous selection of all types of beautiful healthy puppies to match just about anyone’s tastes.”
The site also says Poochie Couture carries "all breeds, large and small, pure breed and designer."
In addition to Boca Raton, there are Poochie Couture locations in Boca Del Mar, Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Parkland, and Lighthouse Point.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.