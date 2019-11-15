3 Centennial High School students accused of weapons possession, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two students from Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie are under arrest for weapons crimes, and a third is in police custody, after investigators say one of them brought a handgun onto school property and a school bus.
Police said cell phone photos showed a 19-year-old displaying a small black-colored handgun on campus on Thursday. He then brought the weapon onto his school bus home, according to police.
Detectives said when they went to the teen's home late Thursday night, they conducted a search but didn't find any weapons.
According to police, the handgun was eventually found at the home of a 17-year-old Centennial High School student. When police searched his home, they said they found the gun that was brought onto the school bus, along with other firearms.
Police said no threats were made toward the school or any students or faculty.
Because of the incident, security was increased at the school on Friday, and a weapon was discovered in a third student's car in a parking lot, according to the St. Lucie County School District. That student is now in police custody.
All three students will face severe consequences, including the recommendation for expulsion from Centennial High School, a school district spokesperson said.
The 19-year-old is under arrest for possession of a firearm on school property, and the 17-year-old is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.
None of the students have been identified.
Police remind students and parents to report any suspicious activity right away by calling law enforcement, or through the free Fortify Florida app.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.