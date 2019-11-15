Food hall breaks ground in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Florida’s Food Hall broke ground this week, on a property just a half mile off Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.
Menin Development, the group behind Delray Market, released renderings of the four story, 150,000 square-foot building. The food hall itself inside the building is 60,000 square feet, and has room for 35 food vendors.
“Downtown Delray certainly offers no shortage of dining experiences, but Delray Beach Market brings a culinary diversity on a large scale at one central hub. It gives the community a gathering spot to connect, exchange ideas and break bread. With the incredible food concepts coming to Delray Beach Market, we’re really upping the ante in terms of the dining scene in South Florida,” says Menin CEO Craig Menin.
Other draws for the project are the 280 construction jobs and 250 permanent jobs the project is expected to add to the area. The future Delray Market is targeting a grand opening for Spring 2021.
