Martin County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire civilian service aide

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a few good men and women.
It is currently accepting applications to become a civilian service aide.
The job entails investigating crashes, issuing citations and checking parking lots for illegally parked vehicles. The sheriff's office job site says the position pays $31,217 a year.
If you are interested, you can apply for this and other jobs available at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office website .
