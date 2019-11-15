Martin County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire civilian service aide

Martin County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire civilian service aide
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a few good men and women. (Source: WPTV)
By WPTV Webteam | November 15, 2019 at 9:21 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:21 AM

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a few good men and women.

It is currently accepting applications to become a civilian service aide.

The job entails investigating crashes, issuing citations and checking parking lots for illegally parked vehicles. The sheriff's office job site says the position pays $31,217 a year.

If you are interested, you can apply for this and other jobs available at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office website .

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who are interested in becoming a Civilian Service Aide. If...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.