High surf at area beaches as temperature drops in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast dropped into the 50′s and 60′s over the weekend. The crisp air had many bundling up in sweaters and wearing boots.
“I always like to get out and look at the ocean. I enjoy talking to the ocean. I think it has a certain personality,” said Lake Worth Beach resident Donald Singer.
Unfortunately for Singer, he wasn’t able to enjoy the views from the Lake Worth Beach Pier after it was closed Sunday due to high surf.
“I was going to take a walk out on the pier and get out. I’ll just have to go another time,” said Singer.
For those who were dining at nearby Benny’s On The Beach, they still had an opportunity to enjoy the views.
“Mother Nature is what’s going on here as you can see amazing waves, amazing surf. I think I counted about 32 surfers out here this morning,” said chef Jeremy Hanoln.
Meanwhile, for one surfer near the Palm Beach Inlet, a strong rip current was causing panic.
“It was unbelievable how fast the current brought him down. I saw him swimming frantically but staying in one spot,” said witness Leslee Erwin.
Lifeguards at beaches throughout Palm Beach County had red flags up indicating strong rip currents and high surf. Similar conditions are expected to continue for the next several days.
