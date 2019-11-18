Indian River County names new superintendent of schools

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County School District has a new school superintendent.
Dr. David Moore was selected Saturday from six semifinalists by a unanimous 5-0 vote.
Moore is currently the assistant superintendent of Miami-Dade County public schools.
He also served as administrative director and high school principal.
Moore is scheduled to begin his new job Dec. 2.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.