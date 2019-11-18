Nov. 18 deadline to donate to Feeding South Florida’s Thanksgiving holiday campaigns

Feeding South Florida is offering two different ways for the public to help those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday: Adopt-A-Family and the Thanksgiving Food Frenzy.
Monday, Nov. 18 is the deadline for the Adopt-A-Family campaign to provide a Thanksgiving meal box to a family of four for only $25.
The organization said the meal box includes one turkey, fresh produce, sides (boxed mashed potatoes, stuffing, etc.), gravy mix, and dessert mix.
Feeding South Florida is also hosting the Thanksgiving Food Frenzy, where groups can host Food + Fund Drives for the chance to win the title of “Ultimate Thanksgiving Hero.” The way to win is to provide the most meals by donating pounds of food and/or raising funds. For food, 1.2 pounds = one meal, and for funds, $1 = 7 meals.
