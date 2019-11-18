Rosemary Square construction wrapping up in time for the holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Just in time for the holidays, construction on Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach is set to wrap up in less than two weeks.
Developed and reimagined by Related Companies the center, formerly known as CityPlace, will now offer unique dining concepts to major public art installations, shopping and everything in between.
“Creating a really beautiful environment in the heart of the city in between the hotel and convention center and the Brighline Virgin trains so I think it’s a great experience coming here, being here and of course going to the great restaurants and shopping and all the existing and new retail to come," said Related Companies Senior Vice President Gopal Rajegowda.
The first light show of The Wishing Tree will be held on November 30 during Rosemary Square’s holiday kickoff.
