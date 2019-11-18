VIDEO: Boat rocked by big wave in Boynton Beach Inlet, man thrown overboard

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Dramatic new video shows a man being thrown off a boat after it was rocked by a powerful wave in the Boynton Beach Inlet over the weekend.
Luis Carlos Reyes, a paramedic for Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, posted the footage on his Instagram page.
🔽 WATCH VIDEO 🔽
The video, which was taken on Sunday, shows a large wave slamming into a Starfish Scuba dive boat just offshore, and nearly flipping the vessel over.
The force of the impact was so violent, it knocked the boat's captain off the flybridge and into the chilly, churning water.
Reyes said the surf was so rough, it took rescuers 30 minutes to bring the boater to safety.
Thanks to the determined efforts of Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, the victim made it back to shore, and the dive boat eventually returned to the dock.
