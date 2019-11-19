Martin County may extend school day by five minutes at high schools

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Martin County will discuss a proposal on Tuesday to extend the school day by five minutes at county high schools.
Under the measure, Martin County High School, South Fork High School, and Jensen Beach High School would be in session until 3:05 p.m. Dismissal is currently at 3 p.m. at all three schools.
According to the school district's website, the goals of extending the day by five minutes would be to:
- Increase the Martin County School District's score in the Florida Department of Education Grading System
- Increase learning gains among students
- Increase graduation rates
- Increase satisfaction and engagement of students, employees, parents, and community members
- Increase budget reserves
If passed, the change would take effect in the 2020-2021 school year.
School board members are scheduled to discuss the measure at their 4 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
