SWA’s recycling coloring contest winners selected
Colored by Age 11-17 Winner: Aubrey, Woodlands Middle School (Source: Aubrey, Woodlands Middle School)
By Brittany Buscemi | November 19, 2019 at 2:50 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:59 PM

More than 270 extremely talented artists of all ages showed off their artistic skill and recycling know-how by entering the America Recycles Day coloring contest from the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County.

Experienced professionals selected a winner and runner-up in each age category, and SWA staff voted to select the SWA Staff Favorites as well as the grand prize winner. The judging was based on creativity, originality, artistic skill, and interpretation and the clarity of the theme. Take a look at all of the winning artwork here.

The winning artists are:

· Grand Prize

Winner: Lilyana, G-Star School of the Arts

· Age 0 to 4

Winner: Gianna, The French International School of Boca Raton

Runner-Up: Avital, Torah Academy of Boca Raton

SWA Staff Favorite: Victor, Cambridge Schools

· Age 5 to 7

Winner: Sebastian, Equestrian Trails Elementary School

Runner-Up: Ava, Trinity Lutheran School Delray Beach

SWA Staff Favorites: Myla, Pine Jog Elementary School

SWA Staff Favorites: Blake, Hammock Point Elementary School

SWA Staff Favorites: Taraji, Pine Jog Elementary School

· Age 8 to 10

Winner: Autumn, Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School

Runner-Up: Anna, Hammock Point Elementary School

SWA Staff Favorites: Rylie, Park Trails Elementary School

SWA Staff Favorites: Jeremy, Liberty Park Elementary School

SWA Staff Favorites: Clare, Elbridge Gale Elementary School

· Age 11 to 17

Winner: Aubrey, Woodlands Middle School

Runner-Up: Bianca, HL Johnson Elementary School

SWA Staff Favorites: Colleen, Omni Middle School

SWA Staff Favorites: Hannah, Trinity Lutheran School Delray Beach

· Adult

Winner: Jo Haltermon

Runner-Up: Anna D. Kidd

SWA Staff Favorites: Lucy Scheiner

Each winner, runner-up and SWA Staff Favorites had their work displayed at the Celebrate America Recycles Day with the SWA event on Saturday, Nov. 16 and are featured in the 2020 SWA Calendar. Copies of the 2020 calendar and 2020 coloring page are available by calling 866-639-2467.

This story is sponsored by the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County.