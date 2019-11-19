SWA’s recycling coloring contest winners selected

More than 270 extremely talented artists of all ages showed off their artistic skill and recycling know-how by entering the America Recycles Day coloring contest from the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County.
Experienced professionals selected a winner and runner-up in each age category, and SWA staff voted to select the SWA Staff Favorites as well as the grand prize winner. The judging was based on creativity, originality, artistic skill, and interpretation and the clarity of the theme. Take a look at all of the winning artwork here.
The winning artists are:
· Grand Prize
Winner: Lilyana, G-Star School of the Arts
· Age 0 to 4
Winner: Gianna, The French International School of Boca Raton
Runner-Up: Avital, Torah Academy of Boca Raton
SWA Staff Favorite: Victor, Cambridge Schools
· Age 5 to 7
Winner: Sebastian, Equestrian Trails Elementary School
Runner-Up: Ava, Trinity Lutheran School Delray Beach
SWA Staff Favorites: Myla, Pine Jog Elementary School
SWA Staff Favorites: Blake, Hammock Point Elementary School
SWA Staff Favorites: Taraji, Pine Jog Elementary School
· Age 8 to 10
Winner: Autumn, Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School
Runner-Up: Anna, Hammock Point Elementary School
SWA Staff Favorites: Rylie, Park Trails Elementary School
SWA Staff Favorites: Jeremy, Liberty Park Elementary School
SWA Staff Favorites: Clare, Elbridge Gale Elementary School
· Age 11 to 17
Winner: Aubrey, Woodlands Middle School
Runner-Up: Bianca, HL Johnson Elementary School
SWA Staff Favorites: Colleen, Omni Middle School
SWA Staff Favorites: Hannah, Trinity Lutheran School Delray Beach
· Adult
Winner: Jo Haltermon
Runner-Up: Anna D. Kidd
SWA Staff Favorites: Lucy Scheiner
Each winner, runner-up and SWA Staff Favorites had their work displayed at the Celebrate America Recycles Day with the SWA event on Saturday, Nov. 16 and are featured in the 2020 SWA Calendar. Copies of the 2020 calendar and 2020 coloring page are available by calling 866-639-2467.
