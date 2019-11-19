Teenage girl hit by vehicle in Belle Glade

By Scott Sutton | November 19, 2019 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:46 AM

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a teenage girl was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Belle Glade.

In a written statement, Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Roosevelt Street at 7:15 a.m.

Borroto said firefighters found the injured girl lying in the road when they arrived at the scene.

As of 7:33 a.m., the injured girl was being taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

