Teenage girl hit by vehicle in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a teenage girl was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Belle Glade.
In a written statement, Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Roosevelt Street at 7:15 a.m.
Borroto said firefighters found the injured girl lying in the road when they arrived at the scene.
As of 7:33 a.m., the injured girl was being taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries.
It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
