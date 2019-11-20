Alleged sex trafficker denied bond

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach man accused by the federal government in a sex trafficking scheme was not allowed to go free on bond on Tuesday in federal court in West Palm Beach.
William Foster appeared before a federal magistrate shackled in chains. He was arrested last week.
Prosecutors say Foster recruited and coerced young women, some of them minors into working as prostitutes with promises of housing and designer clothes and fancy cars for the last 15 years.
During a bond hearing, Foster’s attorney, David Harold tried to poke holes in the government’s case saying there is little evidence beyond the statements of three women who are cooperating with authorities.
“He is maintaining his innocence,” Harold said outside the courthouse.
Prosecutors told the court more women are coming forward and many are fearful of Foster.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.