Flashing yellow traffic signals recently installed in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in Boynton Beach will notice new flashing yellow arrow traffic signals that were recently installed.
The Boynton Beach Police Department tweeted video Tuesday of a crew installing the signal along Congress Avenue. Eight of the signals are now up between Gateway Boulevard and Golf Road.
Drivers will also see several message boards alerting them of the new traffic signals.
The signal will flash yellow when drivers looking to make a left turn should yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. The city hopes it will help clear up some congestion in the area and make roads safer.
The flashing yellow arrows will also be added at the following intersections in Martin County:
- Indian Street and Aster Lane
- Pomeroy and Willoughby
- Martin Highway and Mapp Road
- Martin Highway and Whispering Sound Drive
- Martin Highway and Palm City School Avenue
- Martin Highway and Berry Avenue
- Martin Highway and Hidden Oaks Middle School
- Martin Highway and High Meadow Avenue
- Indian Street and Willoughby Boulevard
Martin County Public Works began installing them in October and November.
Contact the county’s Public Works Traffic Division at (772) 288-5466 or for more information.
