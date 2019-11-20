Lake Worth Middle School student arrested for making school threat, officials say

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Middle School student is under arrest after making a threat against the school, according to officials.
In a message to parents, Principal Mike Willams said school district police took the student into custody on Tuesday.
The student's name and age, along with details of the threat, have not been released.
Willams said that in addition to criminal charges, the student may also face severe disciplinary consequences through the school district.
In his message, Willams said:
“Parents, I want to remind you that under Florida law, it is now a second-degree felony to post shooting threats, even if the threat is posted as a joke.”
Authorities remind students and parents to report any suspicious activity at schools through the free Fortify Florida app.
