Man shot in Belle Glade, juvenile arrested

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile was arrested after a man was shot Tuesday night in Belle Glade.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 300 block of NW 11th St. around 6:57 p.m. Belle Glade. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for treatment and is expected to survive.
Detectives arrived and determined that two people were involved in an altercation, which resulted in the victim being shot in the torso.
A juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released, was later arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He was transported and booked into the JAC center.
Last week, four people were injured in a shooting about half a mile from Tuesday's incident.
No more information was immediately available.
