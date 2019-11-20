Older Indian River County teen recovering from gunshot wound

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.-- A 19-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound in Indian River County where investigators are piecing together what they call a rolling crime scene.
The car the teen and two others were riding in early Tuesday morning has bullet holes through the front windshield. The back windshield is completely blown out.
It started as a dispute between two groups near the McDonalds east of I-95 at the Sebastian exit. The two cars then ended up driving down 107th Avenue.
"Multiple shell casings recovered. Some vehicle parts recovered. Behind me is where the victim’s vehicle was located with several bullet holes through the window," said Indian River County Sheriff's Office Major Eric Flowers.
A man in the second car was arrested on an outstanding warrant. So far, charges are pending on the shooting case.
