Train crashes into vacant vehicle in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Firefighters are on scene of a South Central Railway train vs. vehicle crash in Belle Glade Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at 8:43 p.m. near the intersection of NW Avenue and NW 16 Street.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the vehicle was unoccupied and appeared to have been parked on the tracks at the time of impact.
There was no derailment and no injuries have been reported.
