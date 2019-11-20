VIDEO: Hit and run smashes cars in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach man is driven for answers after a hit and run driver smashed into two of his vehicles over the weekend and took off.
Surveillance video shows a red sports car crashing into a pair of parked Nissan sedans in the 400 block of S. E Street on Sunday night.
Seconds later, the sports car backs up, then takes off down the street. The owner of the smashed vehicles runs out of his home, and throws his hands up in frustration.
🔽 WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO 🔽
The victim said his Nissan Altima and Maxima were both hit. The Altima is a total loss, and the Maxima has more than $3,000 in damage.
The victim said he doesn't have a car to get around, so he's forced to use a ride sharing service until further notice.
According to the victim, the sports car that struck his vehicles was a late model red Ford Mustang with a black convertible top and damage to the front passenger side.
If you know who the hit and run driver is, call 561-951-5357.
