First responders save kids who became locked in SUV in suburban Boca Raton

"Thank God for first responders. Thank God for police!"
That was the reaction of a mother after her children became locked in her SUV Thursday afternoon in suburban Boca Raton.
She said one of her two kids was holding her wallet when the lock key was pushed.
She was stopped at a Chevron station at Sandalfoot Plaza near 441.
"I was about ready to break my window to get them out," she said but noted the air conditioning was running.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was able to use a thick wire to lift the driver's side door handle and open the vehicle.
Engine 51 and a PBSO deputy had responded to the call.
Mom said everyone is OK and now it was nap time for her 17-month-old and 6-month-old children.
