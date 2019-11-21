Former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow posts emotional video about beloved dog, Bronco

Former NFL and Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Bronco, after putting his pet down on Wednesday.
Tebow posted an emotional video on Instagram, showing him sobbing as he fed Bronco a treat before saying goodbye.
“One of the toughest goodbyes,” Tebow wrote in the post. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.
The post also included several memorable photos of Tebow and Bronco together over the years.
"If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story," Tebow wrote, to which he received more than 18,000 comments.
According to AOL.com, Tebow received the Rhodesian Ridgeback as a gift after he was selected 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Tebow won two national championships with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2008, and also won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.
After several years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, he made the transition to baseball, where he’s currently signed with the New York Mets organization in their minor league system.