PBSO attempting to identify man found near Lake Worth Pier

Authorities are trying to identify a person found near the Lake Worth Pier on November 12, 2019.
The case was initially reported as a drowning.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the male, between 15 and 20-years-old, is alive but his condition was not released.
He has brown eyes and hair, an 8" scar on his right front right shoulder, piercings in both ears and a small mole on the right side of his forehead, PBSO says.
If you have any information you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS or email PBSO Det. Drake at DrakeR@pbso.org.
