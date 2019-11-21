Ride vehicle unveiled for SeaWorld’s Ice Breaker roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — First the first time, SeaWorld Orlando is showing off the ride vehicle for its newest roller coaster, Ice Breaker, which will open in Spring of 2020.
The attraction, which is themed after an Arctic adventure, will feature a two-person ride vehicle that's blue with a design of broken ice chunks.
The vehicle debuted this week at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions in Orlando.
SeaWorld officials said Ice Breaker will have four launches, including a reverse launch, as well as the steepest vertical drop in Florida.
Ice Breaker will take riders both forward and backward at a maximum speed of 52 mph during the 90-second trip.
SeaWorld posted a photo on Instagram this week showing construction crews working on the vertical drop, which features a 93-foot spike with a 100-degree angle.
SeaWorld Orlando hasn't built a new roller coaster since 2016 when Mako debuted, which is the tallest, faster, and longest coaster in Orlando
In addition to Ice Breaker, SeaWorld's sister park, Busch Garden Tampa Bay, is transforming the outdated Gwazi wooden roller coaster in a hybrid that features a steel track with wood supports.
Busch Gardens officials called the renamed Iron Gwazi the tallest, steepest, and fastest hybrid roller coaster in the world.
To learn more about Ice Breaker, click here.