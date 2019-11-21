School lockdowns in Palm Beach County lifted after man with pellet gun taken into custody

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Five Palm Beach County schools were put on code red lockdown Thursday morning after a man with a pellet gun was spotted hiding behind a dumpster in the area, according to authorities.
A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said the man was not on school property.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man has been taken into custody, and all school lockdowns have been lifted.
The schools that were put on lockdown as a precaution were Santaluces Community High School, Royal Palm School, Hidden Oaks Elementary School, Freedom Shores Elementary School and Citrus Cove Elementary School.
During the code red lockdowns, no one was allowed in or out of any buildings on campus, and everyone had to remain in place.
The lockdowns were lifted around 9:30 a.m., and all classes and school activities have resumed.
