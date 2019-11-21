Store at Jupiter Outdoor Center will be inside a shipping container

A Jupiter businessman is thinking outside the box by creating a unique way to shop that’s also protecting our environment.
Behind the trees in a Jupiter Farms backyard, you’ll find artist Melanie Haskell working on one of her biggest projects.
“If we are going to paint it, let’s paint it,” said Haskell.
Haskell’s canvas was once someone else’s garbage.
Now the 20-foot shipping container she’s painting will soon be a store.
“We are not using wood, we are not using cement block, which are the traditional material for building houses. Instead, we are up-cycling an existing shipping container,” said Haskell.
Rick Clegg is the man behind this up-cycle message. He’s also the owner of the Jupiter Outdoor Center, a place known for activities on the Loxahatchee River like kayaking tours. Clegg is now looking to move the shipping container to his center.
“It’s been our plan ever since to introduce retail to Riverbend Park,” said Clegg. “We’re going to have hats, sunscreen products that don’t pollute the water.”
Clegg is emphasizing that his products protect paradise.
“The two criteria are made in America, and eco-friendly or sustainable or recycled products,” said Clegg.
From items like ‘unpaper towels’ to reusable water bottles, Clegg said he’s hoping to help paint an environmental friendly message.
“We’re committed to sustainability, conservation, getting that message out there of you can live you life and sustain yourself by using eco-friendly products,” said Clegg.
The soft opening of the new store will take place on Small Business Saturday, which is Saturday, Nov. 30. A grand opening will be announced soon.
