Woman kidnapped, robbed after walking to Publix in Boca Raton, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a woman says she was robbed and kidnapped in Boca Raton on Tuesday.
According to the Boca Raton Police Department, the victim was approached by a woman asking for help at the Publix Super Market located on South Federal Highway.
The woman told the victim she was new to the area and was looking for an attorney’s office
Officials say the victim followed the woman to a van and when she got in, and a man locked the doors and demanded money.
The suspects drove the victim to a Publix located on Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park and told her to go inside and call someone to have money sent or they would kill her. The woman then called relative and had her wire her some money. After giving them the money, police said the victim was released unharmed.
The suspects may have used a tan Honda Odyssey in the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department.
