Drug raid, arrest made near Indian River Co. Courthouse, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say they confiscated drugs, cash and a weapon during a raid this week in Indian River County and they didn't have to go far to make an arrest in the case.
The sheriff's office said a SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday at 1606 19th Place, near the courthouse in Vero Beach.
They say the target of their investigation was 57-year-old Leopoldo Guerrero Reyes who faces charges of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Jail records indicate his bond was set at more than $310,000.
The sheriff's office says US Border Patrol Agents assisted them and reported that Guerrero-Reyes had been previously deported on a number of different occasions. They say he also faces federal charges.
Another person who was not identified was also taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.
