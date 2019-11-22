Large donation will help The Lord’s Place expand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- A generous donation will help expand services provided by The Lord's Place.
The nonprofit received a $4 million from the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation, bringing the total amount pledged to $13.6 million to expand services and help build a new 25,000-square-foot campus on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.
The campus will also provide a new home for Café Joshua, a restaurant-style setting where those who are homeless learn culinary skills and interact with others.
The Lord's Place Board decided to up the original $15 million campaign to $20 million after Thursday's donation.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.