Large donation will help The Lord’s Place expand
By WPTV Webteam | November 22, 2019 at 9:41 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 9:41 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- A generous donation will help expand services provided by The Lord's Place.

The nonprofit received a $4 million from the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation, bringing the total amount pledged to $13.6 million to expand services and help build a new 25,000-square-foot campus on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The campus will also provide a new home for Café Joshua, a restaurant-style setting where those who are homeless learn culinary skills and interact with others.

The Lord's Place Board decided to up the original $15 million campaign to $20 million after Thursday's donation.

