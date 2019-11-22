Missing 15-year-old Olympic Heights Community High School student found

UPDATE: Missing Olympic Heights Community High School student Isabella Correia was found by her uncle, Justin Gilman, around 10 p.m. Friday in west Boca. He told WPTV he found her around Boca Estates near Boca Landings after a six-hour search.
EARLIER STORY:
Palm Beach County School District police are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.
Isabella Correia, who goes to Olympic Heights Community High School in suburban Boca Raton, went missing on Thursday, according to a school district spokesperson.
Family members said Isabella was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sweatshirt, black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.
They believe she may be in the area between U.S 441 and Lyons Rd., south of Clint Moore Rd.
A school district spokesperson said a detective is working the case and it's an active investigation.
If you know where Isabella is, call local law enforcement right away.